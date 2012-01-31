HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) -- The city of Frank Sinatra's birth has denied a request for a spinoff of MTV's "Jersey Shore" reality show to film in the city.

Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer says the Film Commission's decision was made based on safety and quality of life concerns for residents of the city along the Hudson River.

Hoboken officials say 495 Productions was seeking a 24-hour filming permit to follow two "well-known reality television celebrities" who would live in the city.

It's not clear who the personalities would be. But The Jersey Journal reported last month that MTV was scouting locations for Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

The company, which has filmed "Jersey Shore" in Seaside Heights, Miami and Italy, can appeal the decision to the Hoboken City Council.