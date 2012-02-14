TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he will order flags flown at half-staff at state government buildings Saturday in memory of Whitney Houston.

The governor says Houston was a "cultural icon" who belongs in the same category in New Jersey music history as Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Bruce Springsteen.

He says her accomplishments were "a great source of pride for the people of the state."

Her funeral will be held the same day in her birthplace of Newark.