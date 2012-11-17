NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie can't get enough of "Saturday Night Live."

One day after ducking questions about Twinkies-maker Hostess shutting down to avoid giving comedians fodder and saying he's on "SNL" enough, Christie made a cameo appearance on "Weekend Update."

The tough-talking governor poked fun at his notoriously short temper and the familiar blue fleece jacket that he has worn while touring the state following Superstorm Sandy.

Christie thanked the Red Cross and first responders. He also thanked his wife, who he said has put up with "a husband who has smelled like a wet fleece for the last three weeks."

He took a swipe at New Jersey officials who failed to follow his orders before Sandy, refusing to thank "any of the stupid mayors" who ignored his evacuation orders, calling them "idiots."

Christie closed by quoting from the Bruce Springsteen song "Atlantic City."