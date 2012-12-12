TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he is "more than a little" overweight but is fit enough to be in the White House.

The Republican governor was asked about his weight problem during an interview with Barbara Walters for her "10 Most Fascinating People" special airing Wednesday night on ABC.

Walters tells the governor that that some people say he is too heavy to be president one day.

The governor calls that idea "ridiculous."

He says his performance during Superstorm Sandy showed his weight wouldn't be a problem. He says the public saw him work 18-hour days and get "right back up the next day" and be just as effective.

Christie had considered a run for president in 2012. Last month he announced he would seek a second term next year as governor.