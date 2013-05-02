PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was joined by Jon Bon Jovi as he signed into law a bill intended to help prevent drug overdose deaths.

The Republican governor held the bill-signing ceremony Thursday at a drug rehabilitation center in the northern New Jersey city of Paterson.

The new state law shields from prosecution overdose victims and others who might be in violation of the law when seeking medical help for them.

Bon Jovi has a daughter in college who apparently overdosed on heroin last year in New York state. Charges against her and another student were dropped under that state's own good Samaritan overdose-reporting law.

Bon Jovi praised Christie and the Legislature for New Jersey's new law. The rocker says he expects it to save lives.