NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Family and friends including Aretha Franklin and Kevin Costner are preparing to remember Whitney Houston at her funeral in New Jersey, where she grew up.

Although Houston was one of the most famous people in the world, she never felt comfortable in the spotlight and often spoke about feeling uneasy in her role as a superstar. In 2009, she said she'd just like to be recognized for her music.

Houston will be recognized for that and much more Saturday as her funeral is held at New Hope Baptist Church, where she sang with the choir as a child.

Houston died last weekend in tony Beverly Hills, Calif., amid a media and celebrity crush ahead of her mentor Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Awards party. Her funeral will be a chance to reclaim Whitney Houston the person, instead of the icon.