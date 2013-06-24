NJ police: Man shouted slurs during Toby Keith concert
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a man attending a Toby Keith concert in New Jersey climbed a fence into a nearby housing complex, waved a Confederate flag and shouted racial slurs at residents.
Thirty-three-year-old Darren Walp, of Ridley Park, Pa., was arrested Saturday in the crowd at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden. The concert venue is near the Royal Court apartments in a city where most residents are minorities.
Walp is charged with bias intimidation, harassment and criminal trespassing and is in the Camden County Jail with bail of $5,000. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.
Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson says he's asking federal prosecutors to review the case and possibly take it over.
