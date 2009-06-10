NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey concert promoter has filed a $40 million lawsuit claiming entertainer Michael Jackson breached a contract to play a reunion concert with other family members.

Allgood Entertainment says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan that it made a deal with Jackson's then-manager to produce a reunion concert with the Jackson family this summer.

The deal called for Jackson not to perform elsewhere before the event or for at least three months after it. The lawsuit says Jackson, manager Frank DiLeo and event promoter AEG broke the contract by signing to do a series of concerts in London this summer.

Representatives for Jackson and AEG could not immediately be reached Wednesday.