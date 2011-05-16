Time to start painting the nursery pink!

New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre and his wife, Barrett, are expecting a baby girl later this year, his rep confirms to E! News. The 38-year-old musician first made the announcement during the NKOTB Carnival cruise over the weekend.

This will be the first daughter for McIntyre and his wife; they are already parents to sons Griffin, 3, and Rhys, 1.

In the meantime, McIntyre and his bandmates will be hitting the road with the Backstreet Boys on the NKOTBSB tour, which kicks off May 25 in Rosemont, Ill.

