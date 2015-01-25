Life is good for Joey McIntyre.

The New Kids on the Block singer, 42, is starring on a new CBS show, "The McCarthys," preparing to kick off another NKOTB summer tour, and feeling grateful for his 11-year marriage to former real estate agent Barrett Williams.

RELATED: Joey McIntyre Twitterview

"It's nice to be able to do what you love," McIntyre told Wonderwall.com at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 24 -- which doubled as a date night with his wife. "I guess I just have to turn to [my bandmate] Donnie Walhberg when I think I can't balance anything because he's been doing it for awhile [starring on ] 'Blue Bloods' and doing NKOTB."

Joey says Donnie is like a new man since he married Jenny McCarthy last year. "Whatever it is, it makes him smile like I've never seen him smile. It's just genuine," says McIntyre. "People used to say that about me and my wife. We've been together for 12 years now, but when we first got together people would be like, 'you guys are so in love' and you don't really know what that means. That's the feeling I get when I see Jenny and Donnie. It's really nice that he can find that person he can be passionate about and spend the rest of his life with."

RELATED: Boy bands -- where are they now?

McIntyre may have been married for nearly a dozen years but says with three kids aged 3, 5 and 7, "It's never boring." Still, he adds, "We're looking for quiet time -- not exciting time."

He's also the first to admit that marriage isn't always easy. "It's tough. You've got to hang in there." Thankfully, he adds, "we're in love. There's no one I'd rather just sit with -- it's true. I just want to be with her and I think she kind of feels the same way about me. I haven't blown it yet!"

RELATED: '90s heartthrobs -- where are they now?

The secret to making his marriage last? "I never feel like there's an out. I can get mad at her and I might have said, 'I'm done' once or twice, but I never really meant it. There's no out. We're in it for the long haul," he says.

His band is also in it to win it: NKOTB just announced a summer tour that kicks off on May 1. "Whether you're a Blockhead or not, we want you to have a good time. I think we've been able to put good nights together whether it's been us with Backstreet Boys or us and Boyz II Men and 98 Degrees," McIntyre says. "Now we're teaming up with TLC and Nelly. That's a nonstop night. We never take it for granted -- we're grateful to keep doing what we're doing."