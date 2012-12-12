Police confirm to ET that two New Mexico men have been suspected of plotting to murder pop sensation Justin Bieber.

As first reported by Albuquerque news station KRQE, the plot was allegedly hatched by two prison inmates and one of their nephews to murder Bieber at a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

According to a police report obtained by ET, a New Mexico prisoner named Dana Martin, serving out two life sentences for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl, enlisted the help of former fellow inmate Mark Staake and his nephew Tanner Ruane to carry out four murders. Two of the reported targets were Justin Bieber and his bodyguard.

The report continues to claim that Martin actually has a tattoo of Bieber on his leg.

The report also delves into the details of the planned murders, which involved strangling the victims with a paisley tie before ultimately castrating them.

The papers then state that what ultimately foiled the plot was Martin himself inexplicably turning in his co-conspirators. Staake was reportedly arrested in Vermont on outstanding warrants, while his nephew made it to New York, where police reports allege he was arrested with "murder tools and pruning shears." Additionally, recorded calls between Ruane and Martin reportedly indicated Ruane's dismay that he was unable to carry out the murders.

Both men are awaiting extradition to New Mexico on charges of conspiracy to commit murder on two counts each.

In response to the news, a rep for Bieber assured ET that the singer's well-being is their utmost concern.

"We take every precaution to protect and insure the safety of Justin and his fans," read the statement.

