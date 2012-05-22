ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Johnny Depp has been made an honorary member of a tribe in New Mexico, where he is playing a Native American in the film adaptation of "The Lone Ranger."

Comanche Nation tribal member LaDonna Harris said Tuesday that the tribal chairman presented Depp with a proclamation at her Albuquerque home on May 16. She says the Comanche adoption tradition means she now considers Depp her son.

Harris says Depp seemed humbled.

His spokeswoman, Jayne Ngo, confirmed the actor participated in a ceremony but declined to give details.

Harris says she reached out to the "Dark Shadows" star through a friend who is working as a cultural advisor on the "Lone Ranger" set. Depp stars as "Ranger" sidekick Tonto.