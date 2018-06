Fans seeing Katy Perry during some of the final shows of her Prismatic World tour will see a little less of her.

The "Roar" singer has sheered her long locks, showing off her new short, wispy 'do on Instagram.

"I asked for the Kris Jenner," she joked about her hairstyle.

Maybe this is just her "breakup" haircut?