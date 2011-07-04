A spokesman for Victoria and David Beckham has dismissed reports the couple became parents for a fourth time on Monday following a slew of rumors suggesting the singer gave birth to a baby girl called Felicity at a Los Angeles hospital.

The former Spice Girls star is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, and she was rumored to have scheduled a Caesarean section on America's Independence Day, the date which also marks the Brits' 12th wedding anniversary.

Stories of a birth spread across Twitter on Monday, with the rumors even suggesting the baby's weight and name, but a representative for the couple is adamant the 37-year-old fashion designer will not welcome the child until later this month.

The spokesman tells Britain's Daily Mail, "The rumors are rubbish; Victoria has not had the baby but she will be giving birth soon."

David's publicist, Simon Oliveira, also addressed the rumors on Monday, writing in a post on Twitter, "Contrary to certain reports, David and Victoria Beckham's baby is not due today and that was never the case."

The couple is already parents to three young sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.