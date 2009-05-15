COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of shooting at bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman and another man.

El Paso County Assistant DA Dan Zook said Thursday an attempted-murder charge was dropped because of conflicting witness statements and because the evidence was weak.

Chapman and bail bondsman Bobby Brown told Colorado Springs police they were fired on while chasing 35-year-old Hoang (hwong) Nguyen (nuh-WEN') last month after Nguyen missed a court date on a domestic violence charge.

The pursuit was being videotaped for A&E's "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show. Chapman and Brown say they weren't injured.

Chapman says he's satisfied with the outcome and that Nguyen apologized to him.

