No Doubt has decided to remove its "Looking Hot" music video from YouTube after receiving complaints from fans and the Native American community. In the Melina Matsoukas-directed video, frontwoman Gwen Stefani, 43, wore traditional Native American clothing while being tied to poles and fighting cowboys.

"As a multi-racial band our foundation is built upon both diversity and consideration for other cultures. Our intention with our new video was never to offend, hurt or trivialize Native American people, their culture or their history," Stefani, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont explained on the band's official website. "Although we consulted with Native American friends and Native American studies experts at the University of California, we realize now that we have offended people. This is of great concern to us and we are removing the video immediately."

The band added, "The music that inspired us when we started the band, and the community of friends, family, and fans that surrounds us was built upon respect, unity and inclusiveness. We sincerely apologize to the Native American community and anyone else offended by this video. Being hurtful to anyone is simply not who we are."

"Looking Hot" is the second official single from the band's latest album, Push and Shove.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: No Doubt Removes "Looking Hot" Music Video Over Racism Claims