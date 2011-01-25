They're cuckoo for Coco!

No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal is now a dad! He and longtime girlfriend said hello to daughter Coco Reese Lakshmi Kanal on Monday, they announced on the band's blog.

"Welcome to the world our gorgeous daughter," the brief statement (cutely entitled "TONY + ERIN = COCO") reads. "Mom, Dad and Baby are happy in love."

Kanal, 40, isn't the first No Doubt-er to enter parenthood, although little Coco is the first girl to enter the band's nursery. Kanal's ex-girlfriend Gwen Stefani has two sons (Zuma, 2, and Kingston, 4) as does Tom Dumont (his sons are Rio, 2, and Ace, 4); Adrien Young has an 8-year-old boy, Mason.

