ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Officials say what appears to be dry ice in a plastic bottle caused a small explosion at Disneyland, bringing evacuations but no reports of injuries.

Anaheim police spokesman Sgt. Bob Dunn says the blast was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Disneyland's Toontown area, which was evacuated as a precaution.

Police are investigating and an Orange County sheriff's bomb squad was headed to the scene.

Park visitor Allen Wolf says he was about 20 feet from the blast, near Toontown's City Hall. He said the sound was similar to a gunshot, but louder.

Wolf says the park's music never stopped playing as security surrounded the trash cans where the bang came from and told visitors they were evacuating.

Disneyland officials did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.