BERLIN (AP) -- Justin Bieber's former pet, Mally the Monkey, is getting ready to meet new playmates at his new home in Germany.

The 23-week-old animal was presented to photographers at the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, in northern Germany, on Friday. He faces another 25 days in quarantine before he can join his new family: the zoo's six capuchin monkeys, three male and three female -- including baby Molly, born in February.

Mally was transferred to the zoo last weekend after living at a Munich animal shelter since he was seized by German customs March 28.

Bieber failed to produce the required vaccination and import papers after arriving for a European tour. Mally's ownership was transferred to the German state May 21 after the singer missed a deadline to send the documents.