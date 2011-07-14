George Clooney is debunking rumors that he was planning to bring a "new girl" to the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

George says, "The Italian press, from Corriere Della Sera to TGCOM, Ansa, NewNotizie, Sky.it and even Vanity Fair are all running a story that quotes me as saying that I'm bringing a 'new girl' to the Venice film festival. I never made that statement and it's not true. It was made up to sell tabloid magazines. It's a ridiculous lie and should be corrected as publicly as it was originally written."

Clooney and ex Elisabetta Canalis just parted ways in June. The former couple said in a joint statement shortly after their breakup, "We are not together anymore. It's very difficult and very personal and we hope everyone can respect our privacy."

