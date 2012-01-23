By Wonderwall Editors

Sorry, Satan-loving metalheads. Jack Osbourne's bride-to-be won't be walking down the aisle to the strains of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" or "Paranoid."

"I don't really think rock music is quite appropriate for a wedding," an amused Kelly Osbourne recently told E!Online when asked if her dad, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, was planning to sing at his son's upcoming nuptials.

But that doesn't mean Jack's family is any less excited about his and fiancée Lisa Stelly's big day.

"He makes fun of me because every time I'm around him I get teary-eyed now," Kelly confessed. "He's like, 'Stop it! Go away. Stop being dramatic. Get out of my face.' Because I'm like, 'I'm so proud of you. You're moving into a new house. You're getting married. You're having a baby. You have the most amazing fiancée ever!'"

Jack and Lisa, who are expecting their first child together in April, announced their engagement after four months of dating last September.