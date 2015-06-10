Meet Baby Seewald! Jessa Duggar Seewald, who's Instagram account has been inactive since her brother's molestation confession, broke her social media silence on June 10 with a happier subject -- her baby.

RELATED: Jill Dillard focusing on motherhood, not the scandal

The reality star -- for now, at least -- shared an ultrasound of her unborn baby on both Twitter and Instagram.

"#BabySeewald makes a 1st appearance today!!!" the future first-time mom gushed. "Your daddy and I love you soooo much!"

RELATED: Celeb babies born in 2015... so far

Along with the ultrasound, Jessa indicated that she's exactly 19 weeks and 3 days into her pregnancy. "Yay! Almost halfway!" she wrote.

She hashtagged the image #FirstUltrasound.

RELATED: Jessa and Ben Seewald's married life on Instagram

Jessa is usually incredibly active on social media, particularly Instagram, but refrained from posting anything for weeks while Josh Duggar's molestation scandal played out in public.

In an interview with The Kelly File, Jessa, one of Josh's victims, defended her brother. "I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying," she said. "I'm like, 'That is so overboard and a lie really.' I mean people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims."