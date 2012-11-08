LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka says his nation Nigeria is "at war" with a radical Islamist sect and shouldn't negotiate with a group that only wants "abysmal appeasement."

Soyinka spoke to foreign journalists Friday in Lagos. Soyinka said the sect known as Boko Haram has been used by politicians who want "brainwashed" militants to do their bidding.

Soyinka said members later "looked at those who unleashed them and they realized they were being manipulated. ... And now, they are completely out of control."

Boko Haram is blamed for killing more than 740 people this year alone, according to an Associated Press count.

Soyinka said Nigeria's military likely had violated human rights in their pursuit of the sect, but said force needs to be brought to bear on the sect.