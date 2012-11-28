NEW YORK (AP) — One of this year's winners of the Nobel Prize for economics is working on a new book.

Alvin Roth, an economics professor at Harvard University and Stanford University, has a deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for "Who Gets What: The New Economics of Matchmaking and Market Design." The publisher announced Wednesday that the book is tentatively scheduled for 2014.

According to Houghton Mifflin, Roth will look into the market's impact on everything from romance to college admissions. Roth and fellow economist Lloyd Shapley were honored by the Swedish Academy for their scholarship on market design. Roth, 60, has written dozens of articles and written or edited several books, including a tribute to Shapley.