BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Now that Christopher Nolan is done with his epic Batman trilogy, the filmmaker has quashed speculation that he might be involved in a "Justice League" movie featuring the Dark Knight.

Writer-director Nolan said his take on Batman wraps up with "The Dark Knight Rises," his third and final film centered on the DC Comics superhero. In an interview over the weekend to promote the finale, Nolan said he has no "Justice League" plans.

"No, none at all," Nolan said. "We're finished with all we're doing with Batman. This is the end of our take on this character."

Fans have conjectured that Nolan might return to Batman by producing a big-screen take on "Justice League," DC Comics' "Avengers"-style ensemble whose key superheroes include the Dark Knight, Superman, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern.

Nolan guesses that the "Justice League" rumors started because of his involvement as a producer on next summer's Superman relaunch, "Man of Steel."

He also said he not intend to get involved with any future solo Batman films when distributor Warner Bros., which owns DC Comics, decides the time is right to launch a new take on the masked vigilante.

"Batman will outlive us all, and our interpretation was ours. Obviously, we consider it definitive and kind of finished. The great thing about Batman is he lives on for future generations to reinterpret, and obviously, Warners will have to decide in the future what they're going to do with him," Nolan said. "We've had our say on the character. ...

"I've got no plans to do anything more, and certainly, no involvement with any `Justice League' project."

After Disney's success with "The Avengers," the big-screen round-up of Marvel Comics superheroes that has pulled in $1.45 billion worldwide, speculation has grown that Warner Bros. would get its own ensemble flick on the drawing board.

Nolan resurrected the Dark Knight with 2005's "Batman Begins" and shattered box-office records with 2008's "The Dark Knight," which won a posthumous Academy Award for Heath Ledger as the Joker.

"The Dark Knight Rises" reunites Nolan with Christian Bale as billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Batman alter-ego; Michael Caine as stalwart butler Alfred; Morgan Freeman as Wayne Enterprises mastermind Lucius Fox; and Gary Oldman as upright Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. Joining the cast are Anne Hathaway as daring thief Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, and three of Nolan's "Inception" co-stars: Tom Hardy as brutish villain Bane; Marion Cotillard as Wayne's new business ally, Miranda Tate; and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as gutsy cop John Blake.

The story begins eight years after the action of "The Dark Knight," with Batman vanished from the scene and vilified as an enemy of Gotham City, whose tough anti-crime laws have cleaned up the streets. A limping, emotionally shattered recluse, Bale's Wayne is forced back into action as Bane lays deadly siege to the city.

———

Online:

http://www.thedarkknightrises.com

http://www.dccomics.com/characters/justice-league