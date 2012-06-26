NEW YORK (AP) -- A representative for Nora Ephron's publisher says the Oscar-nominated filmmaker and author is very ill.

Nicholas Latimer of Alfred A. Knopf confirmed her condition on Tuesday hours after celebrity columnist and friend Liz Smith published what appeared to be a memorial for the writer.

Smith told The Associated Press that she had spoken to Ephron's son Tuesday morning and was told that Ephron was dying. She said when she heard that funeral plans had already been arranged, she published the column on the website Women on the Web.

Latimer did not provide any additional information on Ephron's condition.

The 71-year-old Ephron is best known for writing books like "Heartburn" and "Crazy Salad" and for the movies "When Harry Met Sally," "Sleepless in Seattle" and most recently "Julie & Julia."