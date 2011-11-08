NEW YORK (AP) -- Norbert Leo Butz is getting behind the wheel of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "How I Learned to Drive."

Butz will star opposite "Twilight" star Elizabeth Reaser in a Second Stage Theatre revival. He won a best actor Tony Award this summer playing a frumpy FBI agent hot on the heels of a con man in "Catch Me If You Can."

The play begins previews on Jan. 24 and officially opens on Feb. 13.

Butz also won a Tony in 2005 for "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

Vogel's play about the strained relationship between a young woman and her aunt's husband is returning to New York City for the first time since its world premiere 15 years ago.

———

Online: http://www.2ST.com