NEW YORK (AP) -- Norbert Leo Butz has won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical.

Butz, who plays a frumpy FBI agent hot on the heels of a con man in "Catch Me If You Can" takes home his second Tony. His previous win was in 2005 for "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

Butz was in the original Broadway casts of "Rent" and "Wicked." He also famously replaced Jeremy Piven when that actor left the cast of the hit Broadway revival of "Speed-the-Plow" in 2008 after claiming he suffered from food poisoning.

This year, Butz beat out Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, both nominated from "The Book of Mormon," Joshua Henry from "The Scottsboro Boys" and Tony Sheldon in "Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical."

