NEW YORK (AP) -- Norris Church Mailer, the sixth and final wife of Norman Mailer, has died. She was 61.

Her death was confirmed Sunday by Dwayne Raymond, a longtime family friend and personal assistant. The cause of death was not immediately given, but she had been ill with cancer in recent years. Earlier this year, she released "A Ticket to the Circus," a memoir of her tumultuous, but lasting marriage with the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.