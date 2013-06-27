BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- North Dakota's State Historical Society is considering a plan to buy Lawrence Welk's boyhood home to bring in tourists and preserve the musical legacy of one of the state's most famous sons.

The Legislature this year included $100,000 in the historical society's budget to buy the six-acre parcel in tiny Strasburg.

Historical Society Director Merl Paaverud says the agency's board meets July 12. The site would also highlight the importance of agriculture and the region's German-Russian heritage.

The idea comes two decades after Congress earmarked $500,000 to develop a tourist industry in Strasburg. The money included a museum of German-Russian heritage that was intended to draw visitors to the bandleader's birthplace. Lawmakers later withdrew the money when the idea was mocked as a symbol of wasteful spending.

.vxp_gallery .vxp_grid .vxp_gallery_item .vxp_title {max-height:65px !important;} #bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1_ux1_1_1_1_1_2 .vxp_grid .vxp_info {height:65px;} .vxp_flexible {width:625px !important;} .vxp_th2 {border-bottom: 1px solid #333333;float: left;margin: 10px 0;padding:0 0 2px;width:635px;font-family:arial !important;font-size:18px !important;height:19px !important;color:#000000 !important;font-weight:lighter;}MsnVideoUx.render("msne_ent_article_gallery","bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1",{},{csid:"ux-hub-entertainment"})