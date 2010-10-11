Edward Norton has brushed off reports he's vying to play The Riddler in the next Batman installment, insisting studio bosses have not approached him about the villainous role.

Speculation has been rife about who will join the cast of Christoper Nolan's third superhero film since "The Dark Knight" hit cinemas in 2008.

"Inception" stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tom Hardy have recently been rumored to be favorites to recreate the role made famous on the big screen by Jim Carrey in 1995's "Batman Forever" and on TV by Frank Gorshin, who died in 2005.

But Norton is baffled to hear he's in contention for the prized role and he's urged fans not to believe everything they read.

He says, "Don't read IMDB. I hear about things I'm going to be doing all the time from people and I wish my life was half as interesting as the things I hear."