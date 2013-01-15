LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lindsay Lohan's attorney has entered a not guilty plea for the actress to three misdemeanor charges filed over a June accident in which her sports car slammed into a dump truck.

Attorney Shawn Holley entered the plea during a brief hearing Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The actress is accused of lying to police, reckless driving and obstructing police from performing their duties.

Police suspect she was the driver of her sports car when it slammed into the truck while on her way to the set of "Liz & Dick" in early June. Lohan told police she wasn't behind the wheel.

Lohan was on probation for a 2011 necklace theft case at the time, and could face up to 245 days in jail if a judge determines she violated her probation.

