CANNES, France (AP) -- It's not just film stars who are flocking to Cannes. Music types can't resist either.

Anyone strolling along the city's famed Croisette promenade on Thursday afternoon was treated to a free show from LMFAO as they sound-checked and practiced how to rock Cannes in the bright Riviera sunshine.

The American dance music duo, Redfoo and Sky Blu, were to perform Thursday night at a stage on the beach. Redfoo was seen doing his trademark "shufflin'" on stage in animal-print pants.

The film festival in the south of France always draws in plenty of top recording stars: Diddy, Kylie Minogue, Cheryl Cole, Cyndi Lauper and Simple Minds are all attending this year. And Lana Del Ray made an appearance on opening night at the gala for "Moonrise Kingdom."

The festival runs until May 27.