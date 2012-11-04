NEW YORK (AP) -- The weekend box office was not only undeterred by the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, it was buoyed, as Disney's "Wreck it Ralph" opened strongly with $49.1 million.

The animated family film was aided by the large number of East Coast children out of school on Friday and families looking for matinee diversion. It's the largest box-office opening ever for a Disney Animations release.

Robert Zemeckis' "Flight," starring Denzel Washington, also opened to robust ticket sales. The Paramount drama took in $25 million despite playing in only 1,884 theaters — or about half the number "Wreck it Ralph" played in.

The Universal kung fu flick "The Man With the Iron Fists" opened with a debut of $8.2 million.