The chemistry between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder is undeniable.

In one of three new Entertainment Weekly covers, a nude Somerhalder cups his Vampire Diaries costar's right breast, while Dobrev seductively plays with the actor's hair.

PHOTOS: More stars who've played vampires

It's a bold move for the real-life couple, who continue to play coy about their yearlong relationship. "The rumor mills were, 'Is Nina with Ian or is Nina with Paul [Wesley]?' There was a lot of speculation," Dobrev, 23, tells the magazine.

VIDEO: Remember this Vampire Diaries scene?

Teases Somerhalder, 33: "Nothing has been confirmed yet." (Wesley, 29, has been married to Pretty Little Liars star Torrey DeVitto since April 2011; the 27-year-old actress is currently guest starring on The Vampire Diaries.)

Somerhalder and Wesley play vampire brothers Damon and Stefan on the CW hit, both of whom are in love with Dobrev's character, Elena.

PHOTOS: Get a vampire-chic home

"How can we service this moment between our characters that we really want, a Damon and Elena kiss, without getting the Stefan-Elena side of the fandom to give up hope and give up on us?" executive producer Julie Plec asks Entertainment Weekly. "And vice versa, when we want Stefan and Elena to have a moment together, how can we do that and not have our Delena fans outraged?"

The Vampire Diaries airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly