BANGOR, Maine (AP) -- A drummer for classic rocker Ted Nugent faces several charges after police in Bangor, Maine, say he was seen driving drunk in a golf cart stolen from a concert venue.

RELATED: Year in Review: Trouble With the Law

Officers working at Nugent's Sunday night concert were told that 55-year-old Mick Brown was intoxicated, had stolen the cart and was driving it recklessly on a foot path. Police say when officers tried to stop the cart, Brown sped past them and shoved a security officer. Two security officers then removed Brown from the cart, and he was arrested.

Brown, of Cave Creek, Ariz., was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger, theft and assault. He was released on $4,000 bail.

RELATED: Celebs in Financial Trouble