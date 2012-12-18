NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the son of actor Michael Douglas hopes to convince a New York appeals court that he shouldn't have to spend a decade in prison for drug crimes.

Attorney Paul Shechtman says a 4½-year sentence given to Cameron Douglas that was added to a 5-year prison term he was already serving is "shockingly long." The sentence was added after a drug infraction in prison. But prosecutors say the sentence is reasonable, given the many times Douglas has broken his word to feed a drug and alcohol abuse addiction that stretches to when he was 13.

Shechtman says Cameron Douglas began selling drugs after his father sharply limited his access to family money because he wouldn't enter a drug rehabilitation program.

Arguments on the case are set for Wednesday.