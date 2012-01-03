ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Alec Baldwin's antics aboard an American Airlines flight have gotten him grounded as a spokesman for a New York-based supermarket chain.

A spokeswoman for Wegmans Food Markets tells Rochester media outlets that the company pulled television ads featuring Baldwin after some customers complained about his behavior that resulted in his being booted from a Dec. 6 flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Baldwin was removed from the New York-bound plane for refusing to turn off his cellphone.

The TV spots were filmed for the holiday season. The commercials were supposed to run for three weeks last month but were pulled a week early after Baldwin's airline dustup.

Baldwin was hired for the ads after he mentioned that his mother, who lives in the Syracuse area, is a loyal Wegmans customer.