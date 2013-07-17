NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City resident has sued the Food Network, saying its reality show "Giving You the Business" wronged him by failing to award him a promised frozen yogurt franchise.

Kris Herrera says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in state court in Queens he was told in April along with three other contestants one of them would win a 16 Handles frozen yogurt franchise. Herrera already worked for a store as a manager. The lawsuit says he won but instead was given a share of stock in the stores' parent company, Yogurt City Inc.

He says since the show aired in May dozens of people have congratulated him each week.

Messages seeking comment from the Food Network and the parent company of the franchises on Wednesday haven't been returned.