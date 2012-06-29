NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City nightclub shut down after a celebrity-studded, bottle-tossing brawl is on track toward reopening next month.

City lawyers told a court Friday they and the owners of Greenhouse had reached an understanding that would let the club reopen July 8. The club has to pay a fine and enhance security.

The club still faces another hurdle: Its liquor license has been suspended. It's challenging the suspension. An administrative hearing is set for Tuesday.

Police shuttered Greenhouse on June 16. Two days earlier, R&B singer Chris Brown and members of rapper Drake's entourage clashed in the club's basement lounge, called W.i.P. Brown and NBA star Tony Parker were among those injured.

The club says it already has robust security practices that have kept "problems to a minimum."