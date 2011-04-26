NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York music publishing executive says major American composer Peter Lieberson has died.

Lieberson wrote his most inspired songs for his great love, the late mezzo-soprano Lorraine Hunt Lieberson. The native New Yorker was 64 when he died Saturday in Israel.

Publishing company G. Schirmer executive Peggy Monastra (moh-NAHS'-trah) says Lieberson succumbed to complications from lymphoma at a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Lieberson lived in Santa Fe, N.M., and was in Israel for medical treatment. He had been diagnosed with the cancer while still mourning Hunt Lieberson's 2006 death of breast cancer.

He was a well-established composer years before he met her in 1997. His works were performed by the top U.S. orchestras and soloists including cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianists Emanuel Ax and Peter Serkin.