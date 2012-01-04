ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York-based supermarket chain has had a change of heart about grounding Alec Baldwin as a spokesman because of his antics aboard an American Airlines flight.

Wegmans Food Markets said Wednesday it will continue running television ads featuring Baldwin after being inundated with "hundreds and hundreds of tweets, emails, and phone calls" in support of the actor.

Wegmans revealed Tuesday it had pulled the ads after drawing complaints from a "couple dozen" customers about behavior that resulted in his being booted from a Dec. 6 flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Baldwin was removed from the New York-bound plane for refusing to turn off his cellphone.

The commercials were supposed to run for three weeks last month but were pulled a week early after Baldwin's airline dustup.