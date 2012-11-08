DELHI, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of a New York animal hospice praised by Oprah Winfrey has been barred from having animals for six months under conditions set by a judge considering dismissing 22 cruelty charges against her.

Susan Marino closed her Angel's Gate shelter in Delhi and placed remaining dogs and cats in homes or shelters after the state attorney general sued her in September for failing to file financial reports. Marino said Thursday her bookkeeper is completing those reports.

Marino appeared in Kortright town court Wednesday on cruelty charges stemming from an investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. PETA says Marino gave animals inadequate care.

Marino says the judge also told her to get a job or go back to college.

Marino and Angel's Gate were featured on Winfrey's Chicago-based syndicated television show in 2008.