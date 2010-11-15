NEW YORK (AP) -- A judge says New York is no place for Michael Douglas' ex-wife to try to get at his earnings from his recent "Wall Street" sequel.

A Manhattan judge dismissed Diandra Douglas' lawsuit in a ruling made public Monday. The judge says it doesn't belong in a New York court.

Michael and Diandra Douglas divorced in California in 2000 after 23 years together. They haven't responded to inquiries about the judge's lawsuit ruling.

Diandra Douglas' camp has said she should get half his earnings from this year's "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" because their divorce deal gives her a share of proceeds from projects related to work he did when they were married. The first "Wall Street" film was made in 1987.

Michael Douglas' lawyer has said the actor's ex is misinterpreting the agreement.

