NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has upheld an arbitrator's ruling that a Pennsylvania beauty queen must pay the Miss USA pageant $5 million for defaming Donald Trump's pageant organization.

Sheena Monnin resigned as Miss Pennsylvania last year, saying the contest was rigged. She claimed another contestant learned the names of the top five Miss USA finishers hours before the show was broadcast.

Trump's Miss Universe Organization sued Monnin for defamation and an arbitrator ruled against her in December. The arbitrator said Monnin's allegations cost the pageant a $5 million fee from a potential sponsor.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Court Judge J. Paul Oetken upheld the arbitrator's decision.

Monnin says in a Facebook post that she is glad the truth is out there and she hopes people will help contribute to her legal defense.