NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide consulting services in connection with the building of a performing arts center in China's fifth largest city, Tianjin (TEE'-ehn-jihn).

The agreement marks the first time Lincoln Center will be providing professional consulting services to a performing arts project. It was announced Thursday.

Lincoln Center says it plans to collaborate in the planning and construction of new performing arts facilities in Tianjin. It says depending on the agreement it also will recommend artistic programming and provide staff training.

It hasn't said what it'll receive in exchange for its services.

The half-century old center is the world's largest arts complex. It includes the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera, a Broadway theater and the Juilliard School.