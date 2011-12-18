NEW YORK (AP) -- Mezzo-soprano Wendy White is out of the hospital after falling over the weekend during a show at New York's Metropolitan Opera.

She fell about eight feet from a platform above the stage during Saturday's performance of Charles Gounod's "Faust."

White suffered bruises but no broken bones.

Opera spokesman Peter Clark tells The Wall Street Journal ( http://on.wsj.com/uUwyZD) that a hinge in a plank gave way as White was performing the role of Marthe.

The accident occurred during Act III. A curtain was brought down and intermission was announced. The performance resumed with Theodora Hanslowe in the role.

