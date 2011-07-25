GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) -- A Poland-born New York socialite charged last month with stealing an $11,000 fur scarf from a Connecticut store is facing a charge of stealing another scarf from the same shop.

Beata Boman surrendered Sunday on a fifth-degree larceny charge accusing her of stealing a $725 Loro Piana scarf from Richards of Greenwich. She was released on $500 bond and is due back in court Aug. 1.

Police say store personnel discovered the theft when they reviewed surveillance cameras after her earlier arrest on a felony charge of first-degree larceny.

Attorney Mark Sherman says the 38-year-old Boman hasn't been the same since she had brain surgery. He says she's ashamed and remorseful.

Boman made news in 2008 when she was photographed with Prince Andrew in St. Tropez, on the French Riviera.