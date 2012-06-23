NEW YORK (AP) -- New York state officials say a nightclub that was the site of a bottle-hurling brawl following a dispute between the entourages of singers Drake and Chris Brown could lose its liquor license.

The New York Post reports ( http://nyp.st/MqgGIo) the State Liquor Authority filed 14 charges on Friday against New York City's W.i.P. nightclub.

The agency says the Manhattan club has been cited for numerous fights, excessive noise and using unlicensed or unprofessional guards, including one accused of selling marijuana to an undercover investigator.

Liquor Authority spokesman William Crowley says the club is in danger of having its license yanked.

Club representatives were unavailable for comment.

The club earned notoriety earlier this month, when Brown and Drake were involved in a fight that featured patrons hurling bottles of liquor.