NEW YORK (AP) -- A Chicago family says members of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast were real louts during a boozy trip to a Caribbean resort.

Yolanda Martinez and some of her relatives filed a lawsuit Monday in New York. They say Teresa Guidice from the "Bravo series" sprayed Champagne in Martinez' face, and then Guidice and others on the show beat up Martinez' son-in-law and his cousin Feb. 23 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Bravo declined to comment. A representative for series producers Sirens Media had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit says Martinez' son-in-law, Adolfo Arreola, and his cousin Jason Gomez quickly signed $25,000 settlements that also covered up to $12,000 in medical expenses. The suit says they agreed because they wanted to fly home, and they didn't cash the checks.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.